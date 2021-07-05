'Bard in the Yard' returns this week

ELKO – “Bard in the Yard,” a popular theatrical Elko experience, has been absent from the local entertainment palette, even before the theatrical world took a huge hit from the pandemic.

Now local performers are beginning to ease back into doing what they do best: act.

“It’s been four years since we did ‘Bard in the Yard,’” said actor and Silver Stage Players publications manager Caleb Tapia. “We were going to take a break off our cycle and then start it up again last year, and then last year happened. This is ‘Bard in the Yard Five, Bottoms Up.’”

The theater production will be performed outdoors in the backyard of Duncan Little Creek Gallery Bar, the cast’s usual stage.

“Basically, the concept of this year’s ‘Bard in the Yard’ is the humor that the people in the lower level seating would find funny,” Tapia said. “This stuff is the ‘fart jokes’ of their generation. The royalty scoffed at this humor.”

“People are coming out of Covid slowly and we don’t want to bog them down with anything too serious,” Tapia said. “It’s to try and hit theater again running with just fun, easy humor.”