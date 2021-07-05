'Bard in the Yard' returns this week

ELKO – “Bard in the Yard,” a popular theatrical Elko experience, has been absent from the local entertainment palette, even before the theatrical world took a huge hit from the pandemic.
Now local performers are beginning to ease back into doing what they do best: act.
“It’s been four years since we did ‘Bard in the Yard,’” said actor and Silver Stage Players publications manager Caleb Tapia. “We were going to take a break off our cycle and then start it up again last year, and then last year happened. This is ‘Bard in the Yard Five, Bottoms Up.’”
The theater production will be performed outdoors in the backyard of Duncan Little Creek Gallery Bar, the cast’s usual stage.
“Basically, the concept of this year’s ‘Bard in the Yard’ is the humor that the people in the lower level seating would find funny,” Tapia said. “This stuff is the ‘fart jokes’ of their generation. The royalty scoffed at this humor.”
“People are coming out of Covid slowly and we don’t want to bog them down with anything too serious,” Tapia said. “It’s to try and hit theater again running with just fun, easy humor.”
“We are really to be happy to be back,” Tapia said. “It will be outside for anyone still worried about Covid. People are more than welcome to wear a mask.”
“Join us as we bid Covid-19 goodbye and bring you a chance to laugh out loud at some of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies,” said Director Frank Sawyer. “Puck reminds us all, ‘Let us have our joy and fun. Hear, hear! Cakes and ale for everyone!’”
“Let’s come together to find our sorrows and set them ablaze,” Sawyer said. “This summer we put to bed the hardships of the past year and fill the rest of this one with laughter. It’s Shakespeare under the stars.”
Tapia is playing a villain in “Taming of the Shrew,” which makes him very happy.
“Generally our shows run a couple of hours. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and normally we close the doors around 9 p.m.”
The performance is scheduled for several evenings, July 8 to 10 and July 15 to 17.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at the Elko Chamber of Commerce. If any are left, they can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance.
“This year we have a pretty large production team behind us,” Tapia said.
“We have a very special relationship with Duncan LittleCreek Gallery,” Tapia said. “They have offered their space to us for so long, for which we are so grateful. They want people to succeed so much.”