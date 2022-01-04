Barrett to head Great Basin College Foundation

ELKO -- Great Basin College’s Foundation announced a new director to ring in 2022. Karrie Barrett comes to Elko from Reno, leaving her position as executive director of Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City.

Barrett was responsible for the operations and overall management and direction of day-to-day functions of the community in accordance with federal, state, and local regulations. She provided operational support, mentoring, and training to the leadership team while assisting directors and their teams with quality assurance, staff retention, financial budgets, and achieving operational goals.

A Michigan native, Karrie has more than 15 years of marketing and public relations experience in industries including professional sports, hospitality and healthcare. The heart of her work has been centered on impacting lives through leadership and relationship building.

Barrett earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwood University in 2003 and is currently finishing her Master’s in Business Administration from West Texas A & M University in Canyon, Texas.

Jennifer Sprout, Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications, said, “I am excited for Karrie to join the Great Basin College team. Her vast background in fundraising, marketing, and leadership is going to be a tremendous addition. I believe she is going to make a huge positive impact in 2022.”

Barrett currently lives in Spring Creek with her husband Luke and her Labrador retriever Lilly. She has a passion for the outdoors and can be found hiking, biking and kayaking in her spare time. Asked about the opportunity, Barrett said, “I am excited to take on this opportunity and be able to make a positive impact on our already successful foundation and in the communities we serve.”

