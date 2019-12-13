Barrick has eye on deals, debt reduction

Barrick Gold Corp. remains on the path of selling projects that don’t fit with its goals and that help reduce debt while looking ahead to more consolidation of mining companies, such as the possibility of a merger with Freeport McMoRan in the long term.

“It is gratifying to continue the value-creating consolidation of assets in the gold mining sector, which started a year ago with the merger between Barrick and Randgold, followed shortly thereafter by the merger of the Nevada assets of Barrick and Newmont Goldcorp,” said Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow.

Barrick and Newmont formed Nevada Gold Mines to operate their combined assets in Nevada.

He made the statement in an announcement on Dec. 10 that Barrick and a Senagalese joint venture partner agreed to sell their combined 90 percent interest in the Massawa project in Senegal to Teranga Gold Corp. for up to $430 million.

Bristow also told Bloomberg on Dec. 12 the company should have zero debt by the end of next year, and he said that while it makes sense to talk about a merger with Freeport, any such deal would have to be friendly. He said there are no plans to rush into anything.

He said Barrick has the “firepower” to build a mine or support a merger.