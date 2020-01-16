Barrick: Production up thanks to strong Nevada Gold Mines performance

The preliminary numbers for Barrick’s share of gold production at each of the mines in the joint venture for the fourth quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and for the entire year, in ounces, are:

— Carlin, including Goldstrike and Nevada Gold Mine’s 60 percent equity share of South Arturo: 276,000; 278,000; 968,000

— Cortez: 133,000; 126,000; 801,000

— Turquoise Ridge, including Twin Creeks: 111,000; 82,000; 335,000

— Long Canyon: 34,000; 24,000; 58,000

— Phoenix: 31,000; 25,000; 56,000

Barrick’s share in the Turquoise Ridge production went up from 82,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2019 to 111,000 ounces in the fourth quarter, an increase of 35 percent. Turquoise Ridge’s total production went up from 133,000 ounces in the third quarter to an estimated 180,000 ounces in the fourth quarter.

Barrick said its preliminary fourth quarter results indicate the company has met its full-year guidance targets with total gold production of 5.5 million ounces, at the upper end of the 5.1 to 5.6 million ounce range, and total copper production of 432 million pounds, exceeding the top-end of guidance of 375 to 430 million pounds.