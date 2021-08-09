Barrick says Goldrush 'world-class'

Along with announcing an increase in adjusted net income in the second quarter, Barrick Gold Corp. on Monday reported an updated feasibility study of the Goldrush exploration project in Nevada confirmed Goldrush is a world-class asset.
The company also reported that a record of decision on Goldrush from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is now anticipated in the fourth quarter of next year.
Catherine Raw, chief operating officer for North America, said in a earnings webinar that the permitting for Goldrush has been a “long time coming” and takes in many issues but the “decline exploration allows us to ramp up quickly,” once there is a record of decision.
The twin declines, or ramps, at Goldrush allow for current underground exploration and later production.
Barrick posted adjusted net earnings of $513 million, or 29 cents per share, in the second quarter, up from $415 million, or 23 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, and net earnings of $411 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with $357 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
The adjusted earnings per share beat the Zachs Consensus Estimate of 26 cents, but Barrick shares closed on Aug. 9 at $20.55, down 25 cents.
Revenue was at $2.89 million, down from nearly $3.06 million in the 2020 quarter, as was free cash flow, which was at a $19 million loss at the end of the 2021 quarter. Barrick had a cash balance, however, of more than $5 billion.
The company is paying a 9-cent quarterly dividend in the quarter and is adding a second $250 million block of capital to be returned to shareholders at 14 cents per share.
The Toronto-based company also reported that the realized gold price in the second quarter was $1,820 per ounce, compared with $1,725 per ounce in the 2020 quarter.
Gold production in the second quarter totaled 1.04 million ounces, down from 1.15 million ounces in the 2020 quarter, partially because of a May 26 mill failure at the Goldstrike roaster north of Carlin, and all-in sustaining costs companywide were $1,087 per ounce of gold, up from $1,031 in the 2020 quarter.
Barrick additionally produced 96,000 tons of copper in the quarter, compared with 120,000 pounds in the 2020 quarter, with all-in sustaining costs at $2.74 per pound, up from $2.15 per pound in the 2020 quarter.
In Nevada, Barrick’s 61.5% of Nevada Gold Mines of gold production was 452,000 ounces, and on a 100% basis NGM mines produced 735,000 ounces of gold in the second quarter, including Newmont Corp.’s 38.5% share of NGM. Barrick operates NGM.
On a 100% basis, Carlin operations produced 309,000 ounces, Cortez produced 178,000 ounces, Turquoise Ridge produced 128,000 ounces, Phoenix produced 45,000 ounces and Long Canyon produced 75,000 ounces. Phoenix’s copper production is included in the gold production figure.
The Gold Quarry open pit north of Carlin mined more heap-leach ore in the quarter.
Barrick’s president and chief executive officer, Mark Bristow said that just as the annual maintenance was completed at the Goldstrike roaster, one of the mills failed, which affected gold production. NGM produced gold out of the roaster’s second mill and produced more gold from oxide ores with help from the Cortez Mine.
Cortez focused on mining underground oxide ore that could be processed at the Cortez mill. Carbonaceous ore from Cortez operations is processed at Carlin.
“The team rose to the challenge,” Bristow said in the earnings webinar, reporting that the mill repairs are expected to be completed later this year.
He said the third shaft at the underground mine at Turquoise Ridge in Humboldt County has reached its final depth and the shaft will be commissioned late next year. The shaft will provide better ventilation, increased hoisting capacity and shorter haulage distances.
Turquoise Ridge also is trying out four Sandvik 50-ton electric haul trucks underground, Bristow said in the webinar.
Looking at Long Canyon, Barrick continues to study potential expansion but plans to put the mill on care and maintenance and begin residual leaching in the first quarter of next year.
Barrick’s exploration projects companywide and in Nevada are looking good, according to Bristow.
“We’re constantly pumping new prospects into a development and project pipeline, which already contains Goldrush, Fourmile and Robertson in Nevada, Donlin in Alaska, as well as new Loulo-Gounkoto and Kibali targets in Africa.”
Barrick reported the estimated initial capital outlay for developing Goldrush is now expected to be slightly lower than an earlier estimate of roughly $1 billion.
The Fourmile deposit that is contiguous to Goldrush is one of the best gold discoveries worldwide in recent years, Bristow said, and he said in the webinar that an area between Robertson and the Pipeline open pit at Cortez is promising.
Exploration continues at the Leeville underground mine north of Carlin, as well, and Bristow said there have been “particularly strong results” from resource drilling at North Leeville.
Also, regarding Nevada, Bristow said that NGM, the Nevada Mining Association and Nevada legislators agreed during this year’s session that ended June 1 to add a new mining excise tax, with the revenue going to education.
The company stated in the earnings report that the tiered tax on gross proceeds with a highest rate of 1.1% is a long way from the earlier Nevada Legislature’s proposals that were aimed at increasing the existing 5% net proceeds tax on mining to 12% or imposing a gross royalty of 7.75%.
Raw, who is leaving Barrick at year’s end to return to the United Kingdom, said that in 2020 alone NGM’s economic contribution to Nevada totaled $2.35 billion, including taxes and programs for Nevada communities and for the University of Nevada at Reno and Las Vegas.
“When NGM was established in 2019, we recognized that a real partnership with the state and other stakeholders – surrounding communities, Native American tribes and county authorities – was fundamental to our vision of creating real and sustainable economic and social benefits for all of Nevada,” she said in the earnings report.
Companywide, Barrick is maintaining its production estimates for this year of 4.4 million to 4.7 million ounces of gold production and 410 million to 460 million pounds of copper.
Bristow said Barrick is “running its business for the long-term instead of focusing on short-term gains and working to extend its resource-based 10-year plans to 15 and even 20 years,” and the company uses a $1,200 gold price for its conservative planning. He said Barrick has accounted for costs at current levels but could see a 1% hit if costs continue to climb.