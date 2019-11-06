Barrick says JV performance solid in its first quarter

There also was a new discovery borehole north of Fourmile, Barrick stated.

Barrick’s earnings report also provided an update on work at the Turquoise Ridge Mine in Humboldt County. Construction of a third shaft at the underground mine is on schedule and on budget, and work in the third quarter focused around the hoist frame and head frame.

“The shaft will significantly improve the ventilation. That’s a big holdup in increasing production,” Bristow said.

All sinking equipment is on site and ready for commissioning in the current quarter.

Barrick stated that the joint venture has spent $109 million to date on the project out of an expected overall cost of $300 million to $327 million.

Nevada Gold Mines’ Carlin operations also “offer lots more to build on,” including extensions at the Leeville underground mine, and there is a significant orebody between the Carlin operations that were Newmont’s and the Goldstrike Mine that was Barrick’s, Bristow said.

Looking at Barrick’s progress since the merger with Randgold Resources at the first of this year, Bristow said that comparing what “we said we would do with what we’ve done” is at 100 percent, and the company is showing that it is “a very different company.”