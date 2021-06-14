Base jumper dies from Lamoille Canyon fall

ELKO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Elko -– On June 12, 2021, at approximately 0956 hours, Daniel John Ristow was “base jumping” in Lamoille Canyon near the Thomas Canyon Campground. Daniel was wearing a “wingsuit” and a parachute. He followed another man during the jump. Daniel was unable to outfly the talus and collided with the rocks near the bottom of the cliff.
A member of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and El-Aero, in cooperation with one of the base jumpers, were able to retrieve Daniel from the area of the jump. Next of kin has been notified.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.