Base jumper dies from Lamoille Canyon fall
Base jumper dies from Lamoille Canyon fall

Elko -– On June 12, 2021, at approximately 0956 hours, Daniel John Ristow was “base jumping” in Lamoille Canyon near the Thomas Canyon Campground. Daniel was wearing a “wingsuit” and a parachute. He followed another man during the jump. Daniel was unable to outfly the talus and collided with the rocks near the bottom of the cliff.

A member of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and El-Aero, in cooperation with one of the base jumpers, were able to retrieve Daniel from the area of the jump. Next of kin has been notified.

