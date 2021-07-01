ELKO – Ongi Etorri! The National Basque Festival returns to Elko over the Fourth of July weekend with two days of events.

The 57th annual Basque Festival kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Basque Clubhouse with a 5K run, followed by a golf tournament at Ruby View Golf Course.

Dancing games and food start later that afternoon, with the handball tournament at the Elko City Park set for 6 p.m. Live music begins at 9 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, handball starts at 9 a.m. at the City Park, followed by the Sheepherder’s Bread Contest at the Clubhouse.

Mass begins at 11 a.m. with the picnic, dancing, games, jota contest and bread auction to follow.

The Elko Basque Club said the annual celebration was shortened from its traditional three-day event to two days of festivities.

Last year, the Basque Festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0