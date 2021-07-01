 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basque Festival returns
0 comments
top story

Basque Festival returns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Elko Basque Festival poster

ELKO – Ongi Etorri! The National Basque Festival returns to Elko over the Fourth of July weekend with two days of events.

The 57th annual Basque Festival kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Basque Clubhouse with a 5K run, followed by a golf tournament at Ruby View Golf Course.

Dancing games and food start later that afternoon, with the handball tournament at the Elko City Park set for 6 p.m. Live music begins at 9 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, handball starts at 9 a.m. at the City Park, followed by the Sheepherder’s Bread Contest at the Clubhouse.

Mass begins at 11 a.m. with the picnic, dancing, games, jota contest and bread auction to follow.

The Elko Basque Club said the annual celebration was shortened from its traditional three-day event to two days of festivities.

Last year, the Basque Festival was canceled due to the pandemic.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early woman aerospace pioneer to launch with Bezos

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maverick gets its game on
Local

Maverick gets its game on

“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News