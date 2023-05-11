ELKO – Cadet Katilynn Talbott of Ely said the “academics are extraordinary” at the Battle Born ChalleNGe Academy, which has become the final school receiving approval to go to a four-day week in Elko County.

She said she got As and Bs elsewhere but “just slid” through classes, while the “academic staff at Battle Born is like no other school I’ve been to,” including public, private, charter and home schools. She will graduate in June from the academy at Carlin.

Caden Jaden Wilson of Las Vegas told board members that after trying different schools, including prep and boarding schools, he had found his niche at the National Guard academy and will be graduating in June.

He said he had been studying HiSet for a high school equivalency diploma but decided he wanted a regular high school diploma, which meant he was short seven and a half credits.

“I’ve never received so many credits in just three months,” Wilson said. “The teachers are very helpful.”

The academy’s program director, Andre Ponder, outlined why Battle Born wants to go to a four-day week, saying there would be several advantages starting with being in alignment with ECSD’s 19 schools.

He also said that one fewer day of classes would provide more time for students to participate in other activities and “improve their concentration in the classroom.”

Ponder said the four-day week could also reduce stress levels for students and provide more time for teachers to spend on grading and planning, as well as provide better opportunities for teacher retention.

“With shorter work weeks, teachers may experience less burnout and are more likely to stay in their positions for longer times and future cycles at BBYCA,” he said.

Additionally, Ponder told trustees on May 9 that the four-day week would allow more time for guest speakers, academy tours, volunteering, and for students to spend more time with their case managers learning life-coping skills.

Trustee Matt McCarty, who hadn’t been in favor of the conversion to four-day weeks for Elko and Spring Creek schools when they were approved earlier this year, said he realized that with the rest of the county on the four-day schedule “it made more sense” for the academy to switch as well.

Trustees approved the four-day week for the academy beginning in the next school year. The second-to-the-last school to be put on the four-day week was Owyhee, which won approval last month.

The Battle Born academy is part of the Elko County School District, but students must apply and can come from outside Nevada as well as within the state. The academy is open to ages 16 to 18 who can choose to graduate with a regular high school diploma or participate in the HiSet Exam.

The academy has two cycles per year, one from January to June and the other from July to December.

This year, 51 cadets are in the program for the current cycle and four of them will graduate in June with diplomas and four will take the HiSet test, according to LeighAnn, Hill, dean of students and special education teacher at Battle Born.

She said in a May 10 email that there were no classes at the academy for the first cycle of the 2022 year because “the National Guard called for a ‘Stand Down’ to work on outreach to students and families statewide. ECSD staff were an integral part of this plan.”

In the second cycle of 2022, 21 cadets were in classes and one regular high school diploma was handed out. There also were 21 cadets in 2021, the year the academy opened.

Before Talbott and Wilson talked about the academy, three other cadets appeared before the school board on May 9 to receive recognition for a History Day event.

Tanner Barker of Evanston, Wyo.; Peter Burke of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Thaiden Smiley of Elko put together an exhibit on the Wright Brothers.

Hill said History Day is a statewide event that allows students to showcase their talents by building a website, writing a paper, performing a skit or doing group or individual exhibits, and the 11 participating students “spent many long hours working on researching, writing and building their projects.”

Because classes didn’t start until January, they had only four weeks to finish their projects, while other students could have been working on them in the fall, Hill told the school board.