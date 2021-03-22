Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy now accepting applications

CARLIN – The Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy – a tuition-free, residential educational program established by the state and National Guard to assist at-risk students – is now accepting cadet applications for its July 2021 class. This is the academy’s inaugural class. The campus for the academy is located at the previous Nevada Army Guard Elko County Readiness Center in Carlin.

Funding for the first program of its kind in Nevada was appropriated by the Nevada Legislature during the 2019 session. With the appropriation of 25 percent state funding combined with the remainder of funding from the federal government, Nevada became one of more than 30 states and territories with a youth challenge program. The Nevada Military Department will hire staff and the academy will be overseen by the Elko County School District.

Classes were initially set for January 2021; however, the pandemic moved the start date to July.

The program caters to Nevada residents, ages 16-18, who are behind on their high school credits. The program is tuition-free, voluntary and uses a military model and an eight-core components curriculum to assist cadets.