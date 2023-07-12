WEISER, Idaho – Musicians from all over the country descended upon western Idaho last month to enjoy traditional bluegrass music and compete in various musical competitions that were held over the course of five days. Among them was Kendall Mudd of Battle Mountain, who competed in the Intermediate Banjo competition and came away as the runner-up champion for 2023.

The only minor to compete, 14-year-old Kendall was accompanied by her older sister Paisley on guitar and her twin sister Sadie playing the mandolin. Each contestant was allotted a total of five minutes playing time and could choose any selection they wished.

The trio opened up the competition with an American classic, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and ended with a tribute to their parents Sheldon and Mandi Mudd, a tune played at their wedding, the 1907 F.A. Mills song “Redwing.”

Although this year marks the 70th anniversary of the National Old Time Fiddle contest in Weiser, the banjo contest is relatively new with competitions beginning in 2013. Contestants are scored based on five separate elements; intonation, timing, difficulty, technique, and song selection.

The competition was held in the theater of the historic Hooker Hall, formerly the Intermountain Institute Building founded in 1899. In 1954, the theater was the site of a local bluegrass band competition of which the Mudd girls’ maternal great-grandfather, Dwight Towell, competed in and won. Mr. and Mrs. Towell, now 89 and 91 respectively, were on hand to watch their great-granddaughters compete.

Although nervous at first, Kendall indicated that she took great relief in having her sisters playing with her, stating, “This is as much their award as it is mine.”

Kendall is already looking toward 2024 where she will have to decide whether or not she wants to remain in the “intermediate” class or bump up to the “advanced” where the competition is far more experienced.