ELKO – A bicyclist was killed Wednesday night on a frontage road east of Battle Mountain, and authorities are searching for a Dodge pickup that may have been involved.

At about 8:30 p.m., a male Battle Mountain resident was found dead on the highway next to his bicycle on the eastbound side of Frontage Road 401, approximately 4 miles east of Battle Mountain. 

The Nevada Highway Patrol was asked to assist the Lander County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the crash.

Early Thursday morning, NHP troopers and deputies found a Dodge right-side truck mirror in the area of the crash.

“With this evidence, we are looking for a possible hit and run Dodge pickup that is missing a right side mirror,” Trooper Jim Stewart reported.

Anyone who has information or witnessed this crash is asked to call the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Elko office at 775-753-1111.

The name of the bicycle rider will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

