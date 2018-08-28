Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELKO – Nevada Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a bicycle crash near Battle Mountain and investigators are continuing to search for a pickup that may have been involved in the apparent hit-and-run.

Kevin Scott Walgren, 49, of Battle Mountain was killed in the crash on a frontage road four miles east of Battle Mountain at about 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

“We are looking for a 2010 or newer Dodge Laramie Pickup missing a right side mirror,” said Trooper Jim Stewart of NHP.

The Nevada Highway Patrol was asked to assist the Lander County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the crash. The following morning NHP troopers and deputies found a right-side truck mirror in the area of the crash.

Anyone who has information or witnessed this crash is asked to call the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Elko office at 775-753-1111.

