Battle Mountain prepares for fire season

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -- Temperatures are rising, the sun is shining, and firefighters everywhere are gearing up for the 2020 wildland fire season. The Battle Mountain District, Bureau of Land Management-Nevada, is no exception.
In order to be ready, the district brought in 16 seasonal wildland firefighters on Monday, but this year’s training and on-boarding are coming with a COVID-19 flavored twist: All the employees were wearing masks, carrying hand sanitizer and staying a minimum of six feet apart throughout the training.
“We are committed to keeping our community and employees safe and healthy as we get ready for this wildland fire season,” said Doug Furtado, Battle Mountain district manager. “That is why we are constantly working to mitigate risks while finding innovative and safe ways to train our seasonal wildland firefighters.”
During the on-boarding process, seasonal employees are briefed on a variety of important issues key to being successful, such as the bureau’s values including its strict zero-harassment policies.
“We are taking the necessary steps to ensure we’re ready and able to deploy firefighters for wildfire response in the most effective ways possible during these challenging times,” said Brock Uhlig, Battle Mountain District fire management officer. “The safety of the public and all wildland fire responders is always the number one priority for all wildland fire agencies, but we can’t wait. We need to be ready to attack when a wildfire happens.”
“Every acre matters to someone,” said Furtado. “That’s why we’ve worked to build cooperation agreements with other agencies, partners and communities to prepare an optimum initial attack plan aimed at increasing our wildland firefighting effectiveness.”
