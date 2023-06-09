ELKO — The 13th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on Saturday, June 17, starting at 5 p.m.

Join the Elko Area Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 60 beer samples to experience, along with draught trailers, multiple raffle prizes, food from Las Brisas as well as Nuts Under a Buck, axe throwing by Event Source and live music from High Jacked.

The whole event will take place in the back of the Sherman Station, 1405 Idaho Street. Enjoy a wide variety of beer graciously donated by Blach Distributing. Whether your preference is IPA, Amber, Stouts, Ciders, or even a hard seltzer, we will have it all!

Adding even more summer fun, the Festival will host a Corn-Hole Tournament! The winners of our Corn-Hole Tournament will win their very own set of corn-hole boards provided by Gateway RV. So grab your teammate and contact the Chamber at 775-738-7135 to pre-register, as slots are limited. Cost of tournament entry is $25 per team.

Tickets to attend the Beer Festival are $25 and include a collectible beer glass, beer sampling, and dinner. If you prefer to enjoy the food and entertainment but not the beer, tickets will be $15 and includes dinner. Beat the lines and get your tickets in advance at The Elko Area Chamber.

Tickets will also be sold at the door. Must be over 21 to attend. We strongly encourage cash, as it makes things move faster, however, credit will be available.

Thank you to our Sponsors:

Blach Distributing

Gateway RV

Montrose Glass

Ruby Mountain Chiropractic

The Nectar IV Nutrition

Rural Nevada Development Corporation

NextHome Infinity Realty

Kinross – Bald Mountain

Greater Nevada Credit Union

The Pine Lodge

Global One Media

Everything Elko

CC Communications

Elko Convention & Visitors Authority

Major League Audio

Indigo, Gifts that Inspire

Nevada Urethane

Jessica Minton, Realtor

Gold Bar

Roe Painting, Inc.