Bell tabbed grand marshal of Silver State Stampede

“Right now, I work four days a week with a kid who has autism,” he said.

In 2018, Bell obtained his driver’s license in Carson City, of all places, noting how “easy it was to pick up driving again after 20 years.”

“I drove through Vegas during rush hour on the Strip during the NFR (National Finals Rodeo). Driving is awesome,” he said.

Bell is in the process of fundraising for the purchase of a van — which needs to be altered to allow for his ability to get in the vehicle, store his wheelchair and perform driving tasks without the use of his legs.

“The reason I’m doing this is to raise money for a vehicle I can drive. The Stampede board decided to make me the grand marshal, donated $1,000 to my fundraising and gave me last year’s Old West bronc spurs,” Bell said. “Leah Gregory was the person who contacted me and told me what they were doing. It was really awesome.”

Through “On the Hunt 4 Wheels” — a fundraising project by Friends For Life that aids people with disabilities to purchase of specialized vehicles, wheelchairs, beds with wheels, walkers, etc. — Bell began the fundraising process through a series of raffles and silent auctions that will run through the conclusion of the Silver State Stampede on Sunday, July 11.