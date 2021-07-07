Bell tabbed grand marshal of Silver State Stampede

ELKO — More than two decades after a life-changing accident, Andy Bell — who was severely injured during a high school rodeo in Carson City — has been named the 2021 grand marshal of the Silver State Stampede.
In 1998, Bell — who attended Spring Creek High School — was a junior and competed in the rough stock events of bareback riding and saddle bronc riding.
At the Carson City High School Rodeo, at Fuji Park, he was hung up during his bareback ride in the Sunday performance and was dragged around the arena before coming free.
“When I got up, I stepped on my heel and it felt like mush,” Bell said.
Almost immediately after, he climbed on his saddle bronc horse and broke his neck during the ride — leaving him paralyzed for the past 23 years.
“I’ve seen more good come from it than bad. I would give a lot of things to walk again, but I wouldn’t go back and change anything that has happened,” he said. “A lot of people have told me that I’ve been an inspiration to them and to others, and I’ve had some really cool opportunities.”
Bell went to Planet Hollywood and met rodeo icons Ty Murray and Cody Custer and was able to attend the 1998 Professional Bull Riders Finals.
Despite his paralysis, he has remained remarkably upbeat and positive, serving dividends for not only himself, but also providing an example for others — with or without handicaps.
“Right now, I work four days a week with a kid who has autism,” he said.
In 2018, Bell obtained his driver’s license in Carson City, of all places, noting how “easy it was to pick up driving again after 20 years.”
“I drove through Vegas during rush hour on the Strip during the NFR (National Finals Rodeo). Driving is awesome,” he said.
Bell is in the process of fundraising for the purchase of a van — which needs to be altered to allow for his ability to get in the vehicle, store his wheelchair and perform driving tasks without the use of his legs.
“The reason I’m doing this is to raise money for a vehicle I can drive. The Stampede board decided to make me the grand marshal, donated $1,000 to my fundraising and gave me last year’s Old West bronc spurs,” Bell said. “Leah Gregory was the person who contacted me and told me what they were doing. It was really awesome.”
Through “On the Hunt 4 Wheels” — a fundraising project by Friends For Life that aids people with disabilities to purchase of specialized vehicles, wheelchairs, beds with wheels, walkers, etc. — Bell began the fundraising process through a series of raffles and silent auctions that will run through the conclusion of the Silver State Stampede on Sunday, July 11.
“Marge Warmbrodt — with Friends For Life — told me that she wanted to help me get my van and ‘didn’t want it to take years,’” he said.
Bell actually began the fundraising process in the spring of 2020, but “COVID hit right at the beginning.”
A host of others have played vital roles in his ability to conduct a successful fundraiser — going around to more than 80 businesses — as a father, Steve Boyle, and his son, Michael Boyle, bought two guns at cost from Farnes (Williams), at Gunworld & Archery, for a silent auction.
“Bryan (Nissen), the manager at C-A-L Ranch, donated a shotgun for the raffle, too,” Bell said. “The men’s community group from my church — Living Stones — donated a Traeger grill. Trent Whitaker donated a cut and wrapped lamb. A lot of people have helped out.”
Bell must purchase a vehicle that is able to be modified to allow for his needs.
“You can’t lower the floor in a lot of full-sized vehicles like a transit van. I need something that I can install a lift on, lower the floor and have enough room that it will hold my wheelchair underneath the steering wheel,” he said. “I’ve been looking at some Ford Econolines, but they stopped making them in 2014. I’m looking for something used between 2012 and 2014 that doesn’t have a gazillion miles on it.”
Due to Bell’s height — 6-feet-4-inches — he needs to drop the floor of whatever vehicle he purchases more than “the common 6-inch drop, probably more like 9-inches.”
Using a “tri-post” on the side of the steering wheel, which allows a handicapped driver to place their hand in between a series of functions, Bell said the driving system “is really cool.”
“If you push your hand forward, the vehicle drives — pull it back for reverse,” he said. “If you rotate your hand to the left, that turns the vehicle left — rotate it to the right, it turns right.”
Once Bell purchases a vehicle, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation will cover the cost of the necessary modifications — which he said will be around $50,000 and be done in Los Angeles.
“They take measurements and do some tweaks after the general installation for a custom fit,” Bell said. “I’m hoping to be driving by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. I have to get another driving evaluation, they need a newer one after I got my license in 2018.”
Bell will be set up during the Stampede near the small gate near the northwest end of the track, the left side as viewed from the grandstands.
Raffle tickets cost $10 each or six for $50 for a Citadel Boss-25 12-gauge shotgun, sales closing at the end of the Sunday performance.
The silent auction firearms will include a Ruger American Predator 22-250 rifle — bidding starting at $300 — and a Henry Big Boy .44-caliber lever-action rifle, with bids starting at $500.