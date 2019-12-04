Bernie Sanders returning to Elko

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Nevada next week to host town halls, including one in Elko.

Sanders last visited Elko in February 2016, drawing a large crowd to the old high school gym. He will be back at Elko High School at 4 p.m. Sunday for his second appearance.

Sanders is also hosting town halls in Gardnerville and Reno, then will return to Las Vegas to join UNITE HERE’s presidential town hall. He will conclude his Nevada visit with a community meeting with the Las Vegas Ethiopian community led by Assemblyman Alexander Assefa.

The Elko event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

There is limited parking around the high school, so attendees are encouraged to walk, bike or carpool, according to Sanders’ campaign.

The latest polls show Sanders rising in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was in second place behind Joe Biden and ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren in nearly all major polls conducted over the past week.

Biden hosted a town hall in Elko on Nov. 16, drawing about 350 residents to the Western Folklife Center theater.