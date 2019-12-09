Bernie Sanders visits Elko and calls Trump ‘most dangerous president’

Sanders, former Chair for the Senate Committee for Veteran's Affairs, told a veteran, "When people put their lives on the line, they have earned the best health care." Sanders said the VA is the biggest insurance provider in the country and "I don't want to see that privatized."

Allie Matthew came from Salt Lake to ask whether transgender health care would be included in Sanders' plan. "With Medical care for All, the word is All," Sanders said.

Matthew said afterward, "I've been for Bernie since 2016 and feel confident in him, having him represent me. It was great to speak my piece to him."

Isaac Barraza, in a t-shirt reading "Make earth great again," also drove out from Salt Lake for this "inspiring" experience. "I'm so glad we came out. I'm excited for him to be the next president. Forty-six will be a new leap over forty-five."

Paul Gregory was simply "tired and ready for a change."

Joy Wicks "resonated" with everything Sanders said, "And I have since 2016. I'm so glad he's still back in the running -- his integrity, his message hasn't changed. If you watch a video from 20 years ago, he's saying the same things he's fighting for now."

Sanders explained his "Us, not me" slogan. "No president, no matter how honest or well intentioned, can do it alone. Real change has never taken place from the top down, but from the bottom up."

