ELKO – Foggy conditions will continue in parts of northeastern Nevada through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The region was under a freezing fog advisory until noon Friday as fog blanketed Spring Creek, Wells, and beyond.
Drivers should be prepared for sudden icy patches until the temperature rises.
The weather service offered driving tips for safer travel:
“Motorists should drive with extreme caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Please slow down and drive defensively. Be aware of slick spots on sidewalks and parking lots.”
Snow returns to northern Nevada next week as temperatures rise into the low 40s.
