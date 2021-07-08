Bidding open for school district surplus sale

ELKO – Bidding is now open for the Elko County School District’s surplus sale.

Items include office furniture such as tables, chairs, desks, chair carts, shelves, padded bench, magazine racks, couches and file cabinets.

School items such as a typing/computer desk, science lab sinks, a piano, a pallet of basketball hoops, ball racks and chalkboard are also included.

Also up for bid are a Kubota tractor with cab and attachments, four 54” LG TVs, a mini refrigerator and woodshop tools including a radial arm saw, wood lathe, planer and jointer.

All items will be sold “as is” and can be viewed at the school district’s warehouse between 6 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. July 12-16.

Bidding forms may be obtained at the school district’s warehouse at 1020 Lyon Ave. and sealed bids must be submitted by 8 a.m. July 20 at the warehouse.

Bidders are not required to be present and will be contacted by phone. If there is an equal bid on a particular item, a “Dutch Auction” will decide the award.

Successful bidders may take possession of their goods starting July 20 and no later than July 23.

To obtain a bidding form, visit the school district’s warehouse at 1020 Lyon Ave. between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information contact Josh Maderis at 775-397-1906 or 775-778-3516.

