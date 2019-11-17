Biden addresses national issues at Elko event

“I think I was undecided when I came,” said Jan Boyer after Biden concluded his talk. “I’m leaning more toward to this candidate because of some of the points he made today. He really demonstrated a very wide scope of knowledge and depth of experience that is hard to find in any of the other candidates, even though there are benefits to some of the other proposals.

“He had an answer for everything, he had details, he supported his arguments, and, probably one of the most important things he said is we need somebody to come out of the box with experience. That was a big point,” Boyer continued. “I think he addressed some of my major concerns very well. I am going to continue to listen to him and think about it, but I learned a lot more about him and I have a lot more respect for him.”

“I think he did a good job,” said Janet Leavell. “It’s going to be a tough race, I tell you.”

Leavell said it broke her heart to hear Biden talking about the Kurds and how President DonaldTtrump abandoned them.

“I follow this all the time’” she said. “Ever since Trump got in there I was so disappointed. It’s sad.”

“I caught the beginning and I caught the end,” said R. James Shoshone Jr.