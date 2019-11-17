Biden addresses national issues at Elko event

ELKO –The 2020 campaign season was in full swing Sunday in rural Nevada as former vice president Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate to hold an event in Elko.
Elko-area residents packed the theater at the Western Folklife Center to hear Biden make his case for winning the nomination.
He told the crowd that President Donald Trump has "shocked the conscience of America" and the next election will be a “battle for the nation's soul."
Biden said there was no question that Russian President Vladimir Putin meddled in the last election.
"Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president," he told the crowd.
Biden also said the middle class is shrinking, not growing.
"It's about time we started to reward work in America, not just wealth," he added.
The audience applauded as Biden talked about funding the expansion of rural broadband, improving Obamacare and providing free community college for anyone who is eligible.
After a speech lasting about 45 minutes, the town hall went "virtual" as audience members from anywhere in the state were allowed to ask questions. The first came from a woman from Dayton, asking Biden what he planned to do about global warming.
Loud applause followed when Biden answered that the first thing he would do is rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.
The second question was from a man in Minden. He told Biden that "Medicare for All" won't work, and asked why America does not adopt a British-type system that provides health care, not health care insurance.
Biden's answer opposed both. He said 90 percent of the experts agree that Medicare for All would cost between 30 and 40 billion dollars over 10 years. "That's bigger than the entire federal budget," he said.
He said Germany's system results in lower drug prices.
"We should allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices," he said.
The final question was from a woman in Pahrump, who asked how America can rebuild its alliances after being “betrayed” by the current administration.
"Trump has treated NATO like a protection racket," Biden said. "... That's why they don't trust us."
Biden said he already knows world leaders and has built relationships with many.
About an hour earlier, a line of people stretched a block long in front of the Folklife Center as they waited to get in to see and hear from the candidate.
Biden's podium was set up in the middle of the theater, in front of a backdrop that said "NV 4 JOE."
According to the Western Folklife Center about 350 people attended the town hall.
Resident John Tierney, who was Nevada's teacher of the year in 2016, said he wanted to see what the public reaction would be.
"Biden has been up and down in the polls lately," he noted.
"Biden continues to lead a turbulent field for the Democratic presidential nomination, a national USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, but his margin over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been slashed in half,” noted an article in the Reno Gazette-Journal. “And most Democratic voters say they could still change their minds."
A new Des Moines Register-CNN poll listed South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the leader among Iowa voters. Previous polls put him behind Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Mercedes Sandoval, a teacher at Flag View Intermediate, said she was here to support Biden and see what he has to offer for education in Nevada.
Biden's appearance was hours ahead of Nevada's "First in the West" campaign event in Las Vegas, featuring 14 top Democrats.
Biden was introduced by City of Elko firefighter Ryan Safford, who said he was invited three days ago by the Biden campaign.
"Personally I support Joe because he has what it takes ..." he said. "Joe won't just fight, he will deliver like he has time and time again."
“I think I was undecided when I came,” said Jan Boyer after Biden concluded his talk. “I’m leaning more toward to this candidate because of some of the points he made today. He really demonstrated a very wide scope of knowledge and depth of experience that is hard to find in any of the other candidates, even though there are benefits to some of the other proposals.
“He had an answer for everything, he had details, he supported his arguments, and, probably one of the most important things he said is we need somebody to come out of the box with experience. That was a big point,” Boyer continued. “I think he addressed some of my major concerns very well. I am going to continue to listen to him and think about it, but I learned a lot more about him and I have a lot more respect for him.”
“I think he did a good job,” said Janet Leavell. “It’s going to be a tough race, I tell you.”
Leavell said it broke her heart to hear Biden talking about the Kurds and how President DonaldTtrump abandoned them.
“I follow this all the time’” she said. “Ever since Trump got in there I was so disappointed. It’s sad.”
“I caught the beginning and I caught the end,” said R. James Shoshone Jr.
Shoshone was at the Western Folklife Center working on a mural during Biden’s political visit.
“I thought it was very interesting, his view of the world [and] the politics that is going on now,” he said. “He is bringing his politics onto the table from Barrack Obama and their administration.”