Biden town hall Sunday at Western Folklife Center

ELKO – Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will hold a town hall at the Western Folklife Center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Doors open at noon.

“Here is our chance to speak with a major 2020 presidential candidate,” stated the Elko County Democratic Party in announcing the time of Biden’s visit. The campaign appearance was revealed last weekend by Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, during the party’s Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kimi Cole, the Rural Nevada Democratic Caucus Chair, will moderate the event.

After taking questions at the Folklife Center, Biden will be available through a virtual town hall connected to other sites in the state. The live Elko participants are encouraged to stay for the second part of the event as well.

Those who haven’t already signed up to attend can do so at: https://www.mobilize.us/joebidennv/event/148743.

Biden is the top Democratic candidate running for president in 2020 and is leading the primary race in Nevada polls.

He is also campaigning this month in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2