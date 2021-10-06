 Skip to main content
Big changes in weather coming to Elko
Big changes in weather coming to Elko

Extended forecast
NWS

ELKO – The Elko area’s low temperatures will soon become its high temperatures.

Following slightly cooler and much wetter weather this week, next week will bring snow and highs in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of rain this week will increase to 80% Thursday night and Friday, then taper off Friday night into Saturday. Parts of northeastern Nevada could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain, along with mountain snow.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 71 and the low 41. On Monday, the high is forecast at 43 degrees and the low 18.

Rain showers will return late Sunday night and turn to snow showers Tuesday. This next weather system “could bring snowfall to the valleys with significant snow accumulations in the mountains of eastern Nevada,” the weather service predicted.

