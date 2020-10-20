Big chill: How cold will it get this weekend?

ELKO – A blast of cold weather – and possibly snow – is headed to northeastern Nevada.

Highs will climb into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then slide into the 50s for the rest of the week and 40s on the weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of showers Saturday, with snow possible Saturday night as temperatures drop into the teens.

Highs Sunday and Monday are expected to stall out in the mid-40s.

The low Sunday night is forecast at 12 degrees.

Highs may return to the 60s next week, according to the extended forecast.

