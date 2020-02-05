Big crowd supports sheriff's call to join gun lawsuit

ELKO – It’s standing room only in the Elko County Commission chambers.
A large crowd turned out Wednesday afternoon to hear Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza ask the county to join a lawsuit against Nevada’s new “red flag” gun law.
“I feel these Red Flag laws are unconstitutional and they affect every law-abiding person In Elko County and state of Nevada,” Narvaiza said on his office’s Facebook site last week. “The red flag laws deal with the confiscation of our rights.”
A citizen’s organization called NevadaCAN filed a lawsuit in December to prevent AB291 from becoming law on Jan. 1.
Commissioners were hearing comments authorizing the county “to intervene, file an amicus brief or take other action” in the suit against Gov. Steve Sisolak.
The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of AB 291, and specifically alleges that the law violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Section 11 of the Nevada Constitution.
“In general, a red flag law is a gun control law that permits law enforcement or family members to petition a court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. A judge makes the determination to issue the order,” the county explains on its agenda.
