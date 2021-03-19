Big highway projects to begin soon in Elko County

CARSON CITY – Two major highway projects are about to begin in Elko County, and will result in travel delays on Interstate 80 and on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells.

The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to begin repaving of I-80 through Elko on March 29, and construction of passing lanes north of Wells on April 5.

I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day on weekdays through the fall. Periodic short-term overnight ramp closures will also take place. Travel delays of up to 10 minutes are to be expected through the work zone.

The project will resurface more than six miles of I-80 between the west and east Elko interchanges. The existing interstate will be revitalized with nearly three inches of new asphalt to create a smoother driving surface. Interstate ramp and interchanges, bridge surfaces and law enforcement/emergency vehicle turn-arounds will also be enhanced.

This section of interstate was last fully repaved more than 15 years ago.

The $9 million project by contractor Q&D Construction will enhance the interstate for the 13,000 motorists who travel it on an average day.

