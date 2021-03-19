Big highway projects to begin soon in Elko County

CARSON CITY – Two major highway projects are about to begin in Elko County, and will result in travel delays on Interstate 80 and on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells.
The Nevada Department of Transportation plans to begin repaving of I-80 through Elko on March 29, and construction of passing lanes north of Wells on April 5.
I-80 will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24 hours a day on weekdays through the fall. Periodic short-term overnight ramp closures will also take place. Travel delays of up to 10 minutes are to be expected through the work zone.
The project will resurface more than six miles of I-80 between the west and east Elko interchanges. The existing interstate will be revitalized with nearly three inches of new asphalt to create a smoother driving surface. Interstate ramp and interchanges, bridge surfaces and law enforcement/emergency vehicle turn-arounds will also be enhanced.
This section of interstate was last fully repaved more than 15 years ago.
The $9 million project by contractor Q&D Construction will enhance the interstate for the 13,000 motorists who travel it on an average day.
Daytime shoulder and lane closures will begin on U.S. 93 north of Wells on April 5 as NDOT repaves the highway and constructs passing lanes.
Through the first few weeks of April, drivers will see roadway shoulder closures on sections of U.S. 93 halfway between Wells and Jackpot.
Beginning in late April through fall, daytime lane closures will be in place 7 a.m to 4 p.m. weekdays. Drivers should anticipate traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic is alternated through the work zone.
Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls. Temporary rumble strips and radar-activated signs displaying travel speeds will provide extra awareness and visibility of reduced work zone speed limits for enhanced safety.
The project will resurface approximately six miles of U.S. 93 halfway between Wells and Jackpot. Nearly two inches of the existing highway surface will be removed and replaced with new asphalt for a longer lasting, smoother driving surface.
Nearly five miles of passing lanes will be constructed on both sides of the highway. With truck traffic constituting almost 40 percent of all vehicles on the highway, the passing lanes will provide designated passing opportunities for enhanced safety and mobility of all traffic.
The nearly $9 million in improvements by contractor Granite Construction Co. will enhance the roadway for the nearly 3,000 motorists daily who travel the highway.
State road information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling 775-888-7000.