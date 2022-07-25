Big jump in virus level at Elko sewage treatment plant

ELKO – The presence of COVID-19 as measured at Elko’s sewage treatment plant doubled over the past two weeks, and now has the potential of infecting 30 people a day.

Data from Biobot Analytics listed an effective virus concentration of 1.58 million genome copies as of July 19, the most recent test date. That compares with roughly 790,000 copies on July 5. Testing is being done every two weeks.

The virus concentration is now equal to initial coronavirus outbreaks in the fall of 2021 and 2022. It is still well below the omicron peak registered in February 2022.

Elko’s virus concentration is now higher than 89% of samples collected across the country by Biobot over the past six weeks.

Last week, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital reported an uptick in cases although they aren’t as severe as they were in earlier phases of the pandemic.

Steve Simpson, the hospital’s chief executive officer, told the Elko County Board of Health that after a zero-COVID month for the hospital in April, cases started up again in May with five admissions, eight admissions in June and 17 so far in July because of the new variants of the virus, especially omicron BA.5.

“That’s definitely a concerning trend, and we’re watching it closely,” Simpson said on July 20. But he reported that people are “not getting nearly as sick” with the virus now, and most of patients who come to the emergency room don’t need to be hospitalized.

Confirmed case numbers are believed to be lower than actual numbers due to home testing and the reduced severity of cases. Elko County’s official case numbers ticked up only slightly last week, from eight to nine new cases per day, according to Nevada Health Response.

Hospitalizations statewide have increased from around 70 in mid-April to 500 in the second week of July.

Nevada has seen an average of three deaths per day from the virus over the past two weeks, for an overall total of 11,189 since the pandemic began in early 2020.