Big names on tap for stellar ’22 Stampede

ELKO — From 1999 through the 2001 NFL seasons, the St. Louis Rams — the Super Bowl XXXIV champions — were known as the Greatest Show on Turf.

The 2022 Silver State Stampede may go down as the Greatest Show on Dirt, largely due to the rodeo becoming a PRCA tour stop in the NFR Playoff Series.

In order to qualify for the distinction, the Stampede committee and — ultimately — local sponsors needed to put up at least $10,000 of added money in each event (for both heading and heeling for the team roping).

The NFR Playoff Series will conclude at the NFR Playoff during the Washington State Fair from Sept. 8-11, at the Puyallup Rodeo, offering a $1 million payout.

The top-23 contestants in the series standings in each event — in addition to the NFR Open winners (July 13-16, in Colorado Springs, Colorado) — will vie to either maintain their positions or catapult themselves into the top-15 of the PRCA world standings for a berth to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 1-10, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas.

The 1989 baseball film “Field of Dreams” made popular the saying “If you build it, they will come.”

Professional rodeo is no different.

The 2022 version of the Silver State Stampede — the oldest rodeo in Nevada — will feature the biggest names the sport has to offer: world champions, NFR qualifiers, local role models and everything in between thanks to the increased money.

In 2020, the Stampede saw a record number of top-tier contestants because of a vast amount of cancelations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — the total payout reaching $111,842.

But, part of the criteria in becoming a tour stop in the NFR Playoff Series requires such rodeos to guarantee a payout of at least $150,000 — the 2022 Stampede expected to see a total purse in the neighborhood of $170,000 or more.

Due to the growth in the appeal of the upcoming event — entries climbing to nearly 500 — a large slack was added to kick off the festivities.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, at Elko County Fairgrounds, approximately 230 PRCA cowboys and cowgirls — many of the best in the world in their respective events — will compete in the slack

There is no charge for admission to the slack and concessions will be open.

The day sheets for the slack, the Thursday performance, the Friday perf and the Sunday matinee can all be found online at prorodeo.com/schedule/2022/silver-state-stampede/12081 on the PRCA website.