Forecasters say a big winter storm is headed for the Sierra and much of northern Nevada.
The National Weather Service in Reno says as much as 4 feet of new snow is possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe into Thursday.
Northeastern Nevada’s mountain ranges could also see significant snowfall, while lower elevations may see a mix of rain and snow.
According to the National Weather Service, the system will spread from west to east across Nevada Thursday morning, peaking during the late morning and afternoon hours with the passage of a cold front.
The mountains could receive 6 inches to a foot of snow. Valleys may see little accumulation because of warmer temperatures.
Roads at higher elevations such as passes will be impacted with slick to icy conditions that will make travel hazardous.
For updates on road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.
