From left, Boise State Broncos' Benton Wickersham, Sonatane Lui and Scale Igiehon (90) tackle UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad during the first half Saturday, in Las Vegas. In his first start of the season, Wickersham tied for the team high with seven tackles in the Broncos' 38-13 victory. No. 14 Boise State will host Hawaii at 8:15 p.m. MST on Saturday, at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise, Idaho.
Boise State linebacker Benton Wickersham (25) and Curtis Weaver (99) tackle Marshall tight end Xavier Gaines during the second half on Sept. 6, 2019, in Boise. Boise State won 14-7.
AP, Otto Kitsinger
The afore-mentioned list is the abbreviated timeline of Elko’s Benton Wickersham, who is now Boise State University’s starting middle linebacker as a redshirt junior.
The hit stick, first introduced in the video game “Madden NFL 2005,” is a defensive play that unleashes a devastating tackle — if timed correctly — often forcing a fumble.
Wickersham is looking to dislodge footballs in real life for the Broncos.
Career with BSU
After walking on at BSU in the fall of 2016, Wickersham earned a roster spot when he returned to full-contact football in January of 2017.
He redshirted during the 2016 season, hitting the field for the Broncos in the fall of 2017 — appearing in all 14 games and finishing with 16 tackles (eight solo), starting for the first time of his collegiate career on Nov. 18, 2017, in a home game versus Air Force.
As a redshirt sophomore, Wickersham earned his first start of the year on Sept. 8, 2017, against UConn — notching a season-best five tackles — finishing the year with 19 stops (10 solo).
On Jan. 17, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin officially announced via Twitter that Wickersham had been given a full scholarship.
Fast forward to the 2019 season, Wickersham’s redshirt-junior campaign.
He was splitting snaps at the Mike (middle linebacker) and Will (weakside-inside linebacker) positions.
“It wasn’t a bad deal. I’d play one position for a few snaps and then go to the other for a few and come off the field,” Wickersham said. “I was getting a lot of playing time, but I’d get a rest too.”
The situation changed on Sept. 20, when starting middle linebacker Ezekial Noa tore his ACL — something Wickersham knows all too well — Noa also breaking his wrist during a home game against Air Force.
“Someone asked me how differently I prepare as the starter compared to when I was the backup,” Wickersham said. “My game plan is the exact same thing. I have prepared for every game the same way. I think if you try to be a superhero, you’ll get lost.”
In four games of backup detail and one start, Wickersham is currently eighth on the team with 18 tackles.
Background
After his junior year at Elko High School, Wickersham was named the Lineman of the Year for the entire state in his first action of playing along the offensive and defensive fronts — making the transition from his safety position he played as a sophomore to outside linebacker.
During his junior year of basketball, Wickersham underwent a very strange and scary sequence of events.
Following the Indians’ final road trip of the year, it appeared Wickersham had ruptured his Achilles tendon. However, the pain began to move to other parts of his body.
He was battling a crazy form of reactive arthritis, caused by his own immune system — eventually transitioning from crutches to a wheelchair — yielding him virtually immobile.
Wickersham’s family learned that his immune system fought off a flu bug but never shut down after ridding the illness, and his body began attacking itself.
He was forced to miss the remainder of the regular season, regional tournament and the state tournament.
Forced to suck down a concoction of 25 pills per day and take multiple shots daily, he refused to miss out on the baseball season, returning to the diamond for the Indians in the spring of 2015.
Wickersham was named a 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State selection at catcher, serving as a major part of Elko’s run to the state tournament and I-A North runner-up finish.
He garnered interest from several Division I universities entering his senior season of football, earning a full-ride scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii.
However, in the second game of the 2015 fall season at Sparks, Wickersham took a sweep to the right side on the Indians’ second possession of the game and tore the ACL and virtually every other interior ligament in his left knee when the defender dove for his legs.
Hawaii initially informed Wickersham it had knowledge of his injury but would still honor the offer, but when former head coach Norm Chow and his staff were released from their duties, the newly-introduced staff and coach Nick Rolovich — who had been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Nevada — told Wickersham the scholarship offer was no longer on the table.
Thus, the search for a home on a college football program began.
Look no farther than Wickersham’s former EHS baseball coach, Shane Gilligan, who has made connections at BSU through younger brother and EHS Class of 1999 graduate Tim Gilligan Jr., who — like Wickersham — walked on at Boise State and eventually became a co-captain of the team, earning a 1st-Team All-Conference selection at wide receiver and 2nd-Team All-Conference honors as a kick returner in the Western Athletic Conference during his senior season in 2003.
“When Hawaii pulled the scholarship offer, it was out of my hands. There was nothing I could do. I just wanted to get healthy for baseball. During the middle of the baseball season, we made a Sunday trip up to Boise to talk to the coaches. The meeting was short, but they agreed to let me walk on and see how it went. Coach Gilligan set everything up, so that was a huge relief,” Wickersham said. “I want to thank Jeff Eckert and Full Range Physical Therapy for getting me ready to go after my injury. After my surgery, the rehab with them was great. I wouldn’t be where I am at now without all the help.”
“Through my relationships with my brother, I reached out to defensive coordinator Andy Avalos (2016-2018) and (Director of Football Relations) Taylor Tharp. I told them they should watch Benton’s junior football highlights and pointed out a few specific plays that I thought personified his abilities and character as well,” Shane Gilligan said.
Avalos, who is now the defensive coordinator for No. 13 Oregon, spoke fondly of Wickersham after Boise State’s 2018 spring game.
“Benton is a very hard worker. He is tireless at getting in the film room to make sure he knows exactly what to do on every play and in every situation,” Avalos said. “Benton is also a tough player and does not let aches and pains keep him from practicing and getting better. Finally, Benton has a high football IQ. He understands the game and how offenses are trying to attack and he has good instincts to put him in good situations.”
Wickersham received closed his high school career with a 1st-Team All-State baseball selection for the Indians at first base.
He tied teammate and League MVP Kyle Whitted with eight home runs for the state lead — leading the state outright in RBIs (54), on-base percentage (.659) and slugging percentage (.981) — finishing second in the state to Whitted’s batting average with a .571 clip at the dish.
Defensively, he committed just one error on the season, finishing second in the I-A North with a .995 fielding percentage.
Present
Wickersham, now the main cannon in the middle for the Broncos, will get his chance to show the Rainbow Warriors they made a big mistake when they rescinded his scholarship offer when he was a senior in high school.
Game Time
No. 14 Boise State (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Mountain West) will play another conference contest against Hawaii (4-1 overall, 1-0 in Mountain West) at 8:15 p.m. MST on Saturday, at Albertsons Stadium, in Boise.
