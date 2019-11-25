Bigger snowstorm approaching Elko area

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada got another taste of early winter Monday as snow hampered travel on several highways – but a much bigger storm is on the horizon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Elko County and northern Eureka and Lander counties with snow amounts up to 5 inches in the valleys and 10 inches over summits and in the mountains.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute as well as holiday travel.

Elko’s forecast calls for a chance of snow from Tuesday evening through Friday. The greatest chance is 70 percent on Tuesday night, when up to 3 inches could fall.

An additional inch or so is expected Wednesday, followed by less than an inch Wednesday night and Thursday.

Elko’s high isn’t expected to top the freezing mark on Thanksgiving Day. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s.

White Pine County and northeastern Nye County will see even heavier snow, with up to 20 inches in the mountains between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.