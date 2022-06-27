'Biggest' fireworks show planned for Elko's Fourth of July

ELKO – Elko’s Independence Day fireworks promises to be “the biggest show Elko has ever had,” according to Assemblyman John Ellison.

The annual Fourth of July patriotic program and fireworks display celebrating America’s 246th birthday at the Elko County Fairgrounds is a show that couldn’t happen without the community’s support, Ellison said.

“This is a community show,” he explained. “Not a John Ellison project, not any individual.”

This year’s fireworks display will be about $70,000, $5,000 more than last year’s show, but Ellison says the display will have never-before-seen pyrotechnics from Fireworks West Internationale based out of Logan, Utah.

“There’s stuff no one has ever seen. Brand new and on the market,” he said. “They said the people are going to be shocked when they see this. Smiley faces, all kinds of stuff in the air,” including a special tribute to Ellison’s wife, Cindy, who died last year.

Elko’s annual fireworks show is popular, Ellison said, drawing people from all over the United States, including Alaska, Lake Tahoe, California and more. “We have people coming from all over, strictly for the fireworks.”

It’s also an opportunity to celebrate America and its freedoms, Ellison said.

“It is so important to give back and honor this nation,” he explained. “The Fourth of July celebration is the most patriotic thing we could ever do.”

Traditionally, the event includes patriotic songs, a presentation of colors by the VFW Post 2350 and remembers and honors veterans, active military and local citizens in a candlelight vigil.

The event draws upon monetary donations and box seat and table ticket sales, he said. Community in-kind donations are from volunteers such as the Elko Lions Club that handles the accounting and bill paying, the VFW who runs concessions at the Fairgrounds, and other organizations who set up the fairgrounds for the show.

“The City and the County helps,” Ellison said. “They’re a great help. But if we didn’t have people paying for it and volunteering, it wouldn’t happen.”

As of Monday afternoon, box seats had sold out, with tickets for two tables available.

Admission is a $5 donation, but “if you don’t have the money, you still go in,” he said.

The total cost of the event about $110,000 which includes food, labor, fireworks, lodging for the fireworks crew and other expenses to host the show at the Fairgrounds, Ellison said. He estimates another $4,000 needs to be raised before July 4.

Ellison thanked his sponsors who have donated more than $1,000, including American High Voltage, Stockmen’s Hotel, Meridian Pacific, Bradshaw Law, City of Elko, Nevada Gold Mines, Elko County, Freedom Artwork Tattoos, I&E Electric Inc., Khoury’s Market and New Leaf Solutions LLC, Holephiller Maintenance, Parker Solutions LLC, Canyon Construction and Monica Griswold.

——

Below is a gallery of photographs from the 2021 Independence Day celebration at the Elko County Fairgrounds:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0