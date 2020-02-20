Bike rider struck at busy intersection

ELKO – A man riding a bicycle said he was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon at the intersection Idaho Street and East Jennings Way.
Robert Parsons said he rode off of the sidewalk and traveled onto the street when he was struck at about 2:15 p.m. by a large, silver truck or SUV with a topper that came through the intersection and knocked him down.
Parsons said the female driver continued past Comforts of Home, stopped and looked back at him before driving into the Albertson’s parking lot. Two other people in separate vehicles came to his assistance and he was able to call police.
You have free articles remaining.
“We couldn’t find any witnesses,” said Police Chief Ty Trouten, despite the fact that hundreds of vehicles go through the intersection every hour.
Anyone who witnessed the accident and has a further description of the vehicle should contact the police department at 777-7310, he said.
A police officer suggested an ambulance be called but Parsons, who lives nearby, said he wanted to walk his bike home first and check on his cat.
Parsons said he called for an ambulance from his residence a short time later and was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for injuries to his leg, neck and head. He had no life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.
Trouten said bicycle riders are required to follow the same rules as motorized vehicles on public roadways. When crossing an intersection at a crosswalk, riders are expected to get off their bikes and walk them through.