Bike rider struck at busy intersection

ELKO – A man riding a bicycle said he was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon at the intersection Idaho Street and East Jennings Way.

Robert Parsons said he rode off of the sidewalk and traveled onto the street when he was struck at about 2:15 p.m. by a large, silver truck or SUV with a topper that came through the intersection and knocked him down.

Parsons said the female driver continued past Comforts of Home, stopped and looked back at him before driving into the Albertson’s parking lot. Two other people in separate vehicles came to his assistance and he was able to call police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We couldn’t find any witnesses,” said Police Chief Ty Trouten, despite the fact that hundreds of vehicles go through the intersection every hour.

Anyone who witnessed the accident and has a further description of the vehicle should contact the police department at 777-7310, he said.

A police officer suggested an ambulance be called but Parsons, who lives nearby, said he wanted to walk his bike home first and check on his cat.