Bill would clear way for VA cemetery

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has introduced a bill that would clear the way for a veterans’ cemetery in Elko, with authorization for a land transfer from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Elko’s veterans and community leaders have been working for over seven years to get approval for a much-needed veterans’ cemetery in eastern Nevada,” Cortez Masto said in a March 12 announcement.
“Let’s just get it done,” the senator said in a March 12 phone interview from Washington.
She said she will be working to get a hearing for the bill and get it to the Senate floor “by itself or as part of another vehicle.”
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., jointly introduced the bill with Cortez Masto, and Rosen said in a March 12 statement that “Nevada’s veteran community in Elko has worked tirelessly for years to have a national veterans cemetery nearby.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., also is introducing a bill in the House that would allow the BLM to transfer land to the VA for the planned Elko cemetery, according to Logan Ramsey Tucker, communications director for the congressman.
Tucker said on March 12 the congressman submitted the bill that includes the land for the Elko cemetery “earlier today; however, the House went into recess, so it can’t be introduced until the House is back in session.”
The BLM land transfer of would allow the VA to construct a cemetery on land in Elko County outside city limits but use city water.
“I have not seen the map, but it appears they are including the BLM property located in the county west of Adobe Middle School. Assuming that is the case, the city is still prepared to facilitate an extension of water infrastructure to that location, at the VA’s cost,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said.
Elko City Council voted in January 2019 to provide water for the proposed VA cemetery outside city limits, but at that time rejected the VA’s request for a city water rate and a waiver for connection fees, because of city codes and concerns about setting precedent.
The city would need to put in a water line and a pump station to provide 200 gallons per minute, and the city would require the VA to reimburse the city for the line and station construction. The VA’s water rate would be 1.5 times the rate for those inside city limits.
The VA is looking at roughly 15 acres of BLM-managed land in the county, and Cortez Masto said in the telephone interview that it is her understanding that will be the site, but “it is up to the VA” to work with Elko to start the cemetery process. She said she is looking forward to the day there is a VA cemetery in Elko.
The VA approved construction of a cemetery in Elko back in 2013, and former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., had proposed a bill in 2018 for the BLM land for the cemetery, but that bill died, Tucker said.
She said Amodei is introducing the Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2020 that includes “individual bills requested by their respective counties or municipalities, as well as other provisions relevant to northern Nevada.”
The bill also is a nationwide authorization for the BLM to transfer land to the VA for national cemeteries, Tucker said.
In Elko, the VA also expressed interest in city-owned land off North Fifth Street and Rocky Road, and the council approved an access agreement that allows the VA to inspect the property for due diligence, Calder said.
“We have not heard back from the VA with regard to the outcome,” he said.