Bill would clear way for VA cemetery

The BLM land transfer of would allow the VA to construct a cemetery on land in Elko County outside city limits but use city water.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I have not seen the map, but it appears they are including the BLM property located in the county west of Adobe Middle School. Assuming that is the case, the city is still prepared to facilitate an extension of water infrastructure to that location, at the VA’s cost,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said.

Elko City Council voted in January 2019 to provide water for the proposed VA cemetery outside city limits, but at that time rejected the VA’s request for a city water rate and a waiver for connection fees, because of city codes and concerns about setting precedent.

The city would need to put in a water line and a pump station to provide 200 gallons per minute, and the city would require the VA to reimburse the city for the line and station construction. The VA’s water rate would be 1.5 times the rate for those inside city limits.

The VA is looking at roughly 15 acres of BLM-managed land in the county, and Cortez Masto said in the telephone interview that it is her understanding that will be the site, but “it is up to the VA” to work with Elko to start the cemetery process. She said she is looking forward to the day there is a VA cemetery in Elko.