ELKO – A new doctor in town has deep ties to the community. He has returned and opened up shop, offering naturopathic alternatives.
“I grew up in Elko, I went to Grammar No. 2 school, graduated here,” said Dr. Rodney Billington. “Then I went to UNR and did my undergrad there with marketing and, eventually, pre-med and went to Portland, Oregon to go to naturopathic medical school.”
Billington said the first part of his program was the same as what general practitioners go through. After that, he studied botanical medicine, homeopathy and physical medicine.
“We are well-poised to treat the 'whole' person,” Billington said. “We learn how to diagnose them as any doctor would and we know how to treat them pharmaceutically as any doctor would.”
The program is lengthier than a typical medical degree, with five years of graduate study.
Billington recently opened an office at A+ Total Care, 976 Mountain City Highway.
“I have a deep interest in men’s health,”Billington said. “I know that men don’t go to the doctor as often as women.”
Billington’s focus is on testosterone replacement therapy. He said men go through “andropause,” which is the equivalent of menopause in women. This involves the decrease of testosterone production that can lead to erectile dysfunction, depression, weight gain, lack of concentration and irritability.
“They can just deal with this in misery and never feel better,” Billington said. “After the age of 30 your testosterone is going to decline for about one percent per year on average. Our normal diet, these days, is also indicated in why men are not creating as much testosterone.”
A typical visit will involve checking testosterone levels, but Billington also does extensive lab work to see if anything else could be causing health problems. Results are usually available in a couple days.
Testosterone replacement therapy involves receiving injections in the arm.
“It gets your testosterone up to that range where you feel good,” Billington said. “Typically, it is in the range of what their testosterone levels were in their 20s. They tend to lose fat, gain more muscle, have more energy, increased libido, and enhanced mood.”
Billington has treated men ranging in age from 22 to 85 years old.
“The first shot is a booster shot,” Billington said. “It gets them into a range where they start feeling good in a couple of days.”
If the patient chooses to continue therapy, Billington will teach them how to give themselves their own injections.
“Many men come to see me because they feel depressed,” Billington said. “They don’t feel like they have the motivation to live life like they used to. Testosterone therapy helps them have more vigor and zest for life. But, I also like the idea of men working with a psychologist. At the same time I opened my clinic, so did Dr. Brent Venters. I am really excited he is here. We went to high school together.”
Venters opened his psychological practice in the Henderson Building.
Billington will also be producing a podcast starting in January called “The Best Medicine Show.” To receive the podcast, email thebestmedicaineshow@gmail.com and ask to be added to the recipient list.
