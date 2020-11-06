Bingaman retires as fire district administrator

ELKO -- After a career spanning 36 years and everything from wildland fires to floods and emergency extractions, Elko County Fire District Administrator Linda Bingaman officially retired from her role Oct. 30.
Since 2015, Bingaman has overseen the 16 fire stations that make up the Elko County Fire District, as well as the men and women -- both paid-staff and volunteers -- who operate out of those facilities.
“Essentially I am the fire chief,” Bingaman said. “Basically the fire district here is responsible for 'all risk' -- for everything that is not an incorporated city in Elko County.”
Being classified as “all risk” means the Elko County Fire District has to be prepared for anything at any time.
Bingaman, 66, and a Carlin resident, said she first became a first responder in 1984 after taking a local course alongside her husband Tom.
“We started a first responder course, we were about halfway through that course, and they started an EMT course so we switched over to an EMT course,” she said. “We finished the course and the fire department said, well now that you are an EMT you need to come help us on the ambulance.”
Bingaman said she also had to take fire training to be on the ambulance and after getting her fire training, “loved it and the rest is history.”
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said Bingaman has a heart for public service, and has faced fires, floods and “everything in between” as Elko County Fire District administrator.
“We really appreciate her time and her service to Elko County and wish her nothing but the best for the next chapter of her life and thank her for her service to all of us,” he said.
Until 2015, the Elko County Fire District was managed by the Nevada Division of Forestry, which then decided it would only tackle wildland fires.
“We had to develop our own fire department and pull all the pieces and parts together,” she said. “You start with nothing and now you have a fairly well-run machine.”
Bingaman said seeing how the Elko County Fire District has grown during the last few years has been one of her favorite parts of the job, along with seeing first-responders successfully handle difficult situations and live up to their full potential.
“We take on big wildland fires, we take on big incidents, we do things that are not what normal people do and yet you see people step up and do the very best that they can,” she said. "When things are the worst, people act their best, so it is always good to see how they pull together, make it happen, get done what we need to do so that we can accomplish the goal.”
Bingaman said she is also proud to have secured more than $600,000 in grant funding for the Elko County Fire District, and to see it getting some newer equipment and a new fire station in Lamoille. While they are still working with some outdated equipment and facilities, she said they are making good headway.
“It is slow but we are growing,” she said.
Elko County Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger will be leading the search for Bingaman’s successor.
Karr said Monday that applications for the position will be closing soon, and there are currently about five or six.
“We should have a good pool to search from, I hope,” he said.
As for Bingaman, she is looking forward to spending some more time with her family, and doing some traveling once coronavirus dies down.
“Hopefully we can kind of get out and do a whole lot more and just kind of enjoy life,” she said.
