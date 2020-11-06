Bingaman retires as fire district administrator

Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said Bingaman has a heart for public service, and has faced fires, floods and “everything in between” as Elko County Fire District administrator.

“We really appreciate her time and her service to Elko County and wish her nothing but the best for the next chapter of her life and thank her for her service to all of us,” he said.

Until 2015, the Elko County Fire District was managed by the Nevada Division of Forestry, which then decided it would only tackle wildland fires.

“We had to develop our own fire department and pull all the pieces and parts together,” she said. “You start with nothing and now you have a fairly well-run machine.”

Bingaman said seeing how the Elko County Fire District has grown during the last few years has been one of her favorite parts of the job, along with seeing first-responders successfully handle difficult situations and live up to their full potential.