Bird disease arrives in Elko

Tube feeders and thistle socks may have reduced risk of transmission, but it is recommended that all feeders be cleaned regularly; any time the feeder is refilled, but at least once a week. Given the widespread and lethal impacts of this outbreak, tray feeders should not be used at this time.

The bacteria are spread through fecal droppings, and where bird seed piles up beneath feeders, or in tray feeders where the birds can simply stand among the seeds, droppings can accumulate in the seed itself. This is also true of bird baths.

Salmonella can be transferred from birds to humans. In birds it is often fatal but in humans, dogs and cats it often presents as “food poisoning.” Parents of young children and/or owners of outdoor dogs and cats please take precautions and keep them out of areas such as under feeders. Free-roaming cats are most likely to ingest a diseased bird and then contract the disease.

If you choose to continue to feed birds, please keep an eye out for signs of visibly sick or dying birds, and remove and thoroughly clean your feeders immediately, leaving them down for several weeks.

Sick birds will appear to be exceedingly tame and will allow people to walk near them. They will appear lethargic, puffed up and often show sunken or weepy eyes.