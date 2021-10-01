Bird has loads of riders in Elko

ELKO – Motorists can oftentimes see people scooting along downtown and in residential Elko neighborhoods, riding electric scooters they rent from Bird Rides Inc. -- which is doing a good business since starting up more than a month ago.
“I think this is a great addition to Elko and hope that the community agrees and respects them,” said Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin, who has been keeping track of scooter usage since Elko City Council agreed to an 18-month agreement with Bird Rides.
She said that from the start date to Sept. 20 there were 4,630 scooter rides, 1,054 unique riders, and average rides of 4.39 per rider. Daily scooter rides range from a low of nine to a high of 304, “which is pretty amazing.”
Bird said in a statement that the company “has seen a great response from the community since we launched our fleet of 50 eco-friendly vehicles in Elko, Nevada. We have had thousands of rides in just six weeks since we initially launched. Bird has distributed our vehicles across the city and has seen ridership all over Elko.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the City of Elko,” the company stated.
Elko City Councilman Chip Stone said the city has seen a lot of transportation use by riders in residential areas, as well as for recreation, and he has been on the scooters since they came to Elko.
“If I can ride them, anybody can ride them,” he said.
Stone said there were challenges when the electric scooters first started up in Elko, but the company came up with a pop-up on the Bird Rides app that tells riders where to park scooters, so they are not blocking sidewalks.
Laughlin said Bird Rides has “been amazing in response to some issues or concerns that citizens had and brought to our attention. One of the learning curves each community has is providing riders the knowledge on where and how to park the scooters after their ride.”
She said there were several blocked sidewalks the first week, and Bird then created the screen on the app just for Elko telling them where to park.
Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said there have been no real problems with the Bird scooters, but he has seen children riding them. The age requirement is 18 or older.
“I have seen people much younger than 16 riding them, with their family, usually, but this is a problem. No accidents, thankfully, but again, riders need to know and understand the rules of the road in order to ride them on the road,” he said.
Potential scooter riders use their smartphones to sign into an app, provide payment information, listen to a tutorial, and they can then cruise to their destination, and leave the scooter there for the next rider. Riders follow the rules for bicyclists.
Bird Rides owns the electric scooters, which cost money to unlock plus a riding fee. Mike Butler of Bird Rides told the Elko City Council back in July when seeking the agreement that the average ride costs $5 to $6.
The scooters have brake lights and running lights.
The company’s plan calls for eventually for up to 75 to 100 scooters in Elko with staging areas in the downtown corridor, city parks and the Great Basin College campus, Butler said in July.
He also said that if the city sets up areas where the electric scooters cannot go, then a scooter would slowly lose power so it could not go into that area.
The scooters can be used on streets and in bike lanes. They have a maximum speed of 15 mph. Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet.
Bird also keeps an eye on the weather in Elko.
The company’s statement said Bird is closely “monitoring the weather and will adjust our fleet availability to ensure our cities and riders have the safest experiences on our vehicles. “
Bird stated that for new riders or those who just want to cruise, a gentle acceleration mode is available, and there is a community mode for anyone with a Bird account to provide feedback on vehicle-related issues.
The community pricing program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Proof of eligibility can be sent to access@bird.co. once a rider has downloaded the Bird app and created an account.
In addition, Bird offers free rides for healthcare workers and emergency personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. They must email a copy of their medical identification card along with their name and phone number to together@bird.co. They get two free 30-minute rides per day.
Bird Rides Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, and the company’s revenue is growing as demand for the eco-friendly electric scooters increases.
Travis VanderZanden, founder and chief executive officer, stated in the company’s second-quarter earnings report that in the quarter ending June 30 “we drove a 477% increase in revenue over the same period last year and a 36% outperformance relative to our expectation.”
Revenue totaled $60 million in the quarter, although the net loss was $43.7 million, compared with a $50 million net loss in the 2020 quarter, with COVID-19 restrictions affecting the business.
Bird scooters are used in roughly 250 cities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America.