Bird has loads of riders in Elko

“If I can ride them, anybody can ride them,” he said.

Stone said there were challenges when the electric scooters first started up in Elko, but the company came up with a pop-up on the Bird Rides app that tells riders where to park scooters, so they are not blocking sidewalks.

Laughlin said Bird Rides has “been amazing in response to some issues or concerns that citizens had and brought to our attention. One of the learning curves each community has is providing riders the knowledge on where and how to park the scooters after their ride.”

She said there were several blocked sidewalks the first week, and Bird then created the screen on the app just for Elko telling them where to park.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said there have been no real problems with the Bird scooters, but he has seen children riding them. The age requirement is 18 or older.

“I have seen people much younger than 16 riding them, with their family, usually, but this is a problem. No accidents, thankfully, but again, riders need to know and understand the rules of the road in order to ride them on the road,” he said.