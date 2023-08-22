Stephanie and Layton Oian are the parents of a son, Merrick Daniel Oian, born at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 15, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches.
Birth Announcement
