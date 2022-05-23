Leah and Michael Dimick are the parents of a son, Atlas Jacks Dimick, born at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Northeastern Nevada-Regional Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds, zero ounces and measured 21 inches.
Birth announcement
