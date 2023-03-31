Melanie Nicole Edgar and Adam Rex Edgar are the parents of a daughter, Alison Rose Edgar, born at 3:43 p.m. March 21, 2023, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.
