Birth announcements
0 comments

Birth announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Buffy Story and Alex Cowart are the parents of a daughter, Adiley Rae Cowart, born at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches.

--

Laticia Gaytan and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a son, Zachary James Sandoval, born at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches.

--

Joseph and Mila Jade Rohwein are the parents of a daughter, Alyssa Garcia, born at 10:11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.

0 comments
1
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birth Announcement
Announcements

Birth Announcement

Katelyn Flores and Christopher Marquez Flores are the parents of a son, Jessiris Jedix Marquez Flores, born at 11:54 a.m. March 3, 2020, at No…

Birth Announcement
Lifestyles

Birth Announcement

Joy and Steve Schroeder are the parents of a son, Elijah Michael Schroeder, born at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada …

Birth Announcement
Lifestyles

Birth Announcement

Beatriz and Salvador Uribe are the parents of a son, Julian Valentin Uribe, born at 7:19 a.m. Feb. 14, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Ho…

Birth Announcements
Local

Birth Announcements

Kayla Hawkins and Brennon Sirotek are the parents of a son, Oliver Reed Sirotek, born at 8:42 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada…

Birth Announcement

Birth Announcement

Jessie Bowman and Joseph Medina-Velez are the parents of a daughter, Cypress Julieanne Bowman-Velez, born at 2:52 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 a…

Birth Announcement
Lifestyles

Birth Announcement

John and Suzanne Featherston are the parents of a daughter, Mariah Jo Ann Featherston, born Dec. 21, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hosp…

Birth Announcement
Announcements

Birth Announcement

Kayla and Matthew Myers are the parents of a daughter, Maddison Ilaine Myers, born at 10:49 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Northeastern Nevada Regio…

Birth Announcement
Announcements

Birth Announcement

Amber and Carlos Gonzalez are the parents of a daughter, Caimbrie Reata Gonzalez, born at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Northeastern …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News