Birth announcements

Buffy Story and Alex Cowart are the parents of a daughter, Adiley Rae Cowart, born at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches.
--
You have free articles remaining.
Laticia Gaytan and Joshua Sandoval are the parents of a son, Zachary James Sandoval, born at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 19 inches.
--
Joseph and Mila Jade Rohwein are the parents of a daughter, Alyssa Garcia, born at 10:11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 inches.