Birth Announcements

Mikayla B. Elegante and Thomas P. Merkley are the parents of a son, Kendon Thomas Merkley, born at 1:54 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches.
Nicole and Kyle Amen are the parents of a son, Cason Dean Kevin Amen, born at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches.
