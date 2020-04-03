Birth Announcements
Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements art
  • Drew and Terra Jacobs are the parents of a son, Bridger David Jacobs, born at 1:50 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at University of Utah Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.

Kayla Bendel and Kyle Tschirgi are the parents of a son, Kash Ryan Tschirgi, born at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 1/2 inches.

