Birth Announcements

Michaelen Dawn Burgess and Adrian Elias Garcia are the parents of a daughter, Nova Nyelli Garcia, born at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches.
Tessa and Craig Morgan are the parents of a daughter, Lillian Francesca Morgan, born at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.
