Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Michaelen Dawn Burgess and Adrian Elias Garcia are the parents of a daughter, Nova Nyelli Garcia, born at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 inches.

Tessa and Craig Morgan are the parents of a daughter, Lillian Francesca Morgan, born at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.

0 comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News