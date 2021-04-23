 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birth Announcements
0 comments

Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Birth Announcements art

Torie and Tyler Pope are the parents of a daughter, Tatum Judith Pope, born Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches.

--

Stephanie and Layton Oian are the parents of a son, Malachi David Oian, born at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.

Gal Gadot has revealed the sex of her third child, which she’s currently expecting with her husband Jaron Varsano, and it’s a girl.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birth Announcement
Local

Birth Announcement

Cassy Kauffman and Brody Aaron Donohue are the parents of a son, Axell Rose Donohue, born at 11:45 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at Northeastern…

Birth announcement
Lifestyles

Birth announcement

Niki and Dustin Zahrt are the parents of a daughter, Annelise Quinn Zahrt, born at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Northeastern Nevad…

Birth announcement
Announcements

Birth announcement

Amy L. and Dax E. Garner are the parents of a daughter, Gianna Rain Garner, born at 8:34 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Re…

Birth Announcement
Local

Birth Announcement

Brittney R. and William W. Ziegenbein are the parents of a daughter, Ruger Mila Ziegenbein, born at 10:14 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Northea…

Birth Announcement
Lifestyles

Birth Announcement

Kelcey and Dana Blanc are the parents of a son, Colt Gene Blanc, born at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Ho…

Birth announcement
Announcements

Birth announcement

Corina A. and Alejandro F. Jimenez are the parents of a son, Alex Jimenez, born at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Northeastern Nevada Re…

Birth announcements
Lifestyles

Birth announcements

Victoria and Cameron Anderson are the parents of a son, Sawyer Kenny Anderson, born at 6:49 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Northeastern Nevada …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News