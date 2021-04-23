Birth announcements

Torie and Tyler Pope are the parents of a daughter, Tatum Judith Pope, born Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches.

Stephanie and Layton Oian are the parents of a son, Malachi David Oian, born at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches.