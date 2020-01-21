Bit battle at the Cowboy Gear Museum

ELKO – A stiff competition is taking place at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum that will have gear fans “champing at the bit” to pay a visit.

According to Jan Petersen, executive director of the museum, this is the second year the center has hosted a bit-making contest. In fact, judging was taking place while I stopped by but you will have to drop in to see the results for yourself.

“We are using Garcia patterns for the cheek pieces,” Petersen said. “Last year we had 13 entries which ranged from a kid who [entered] the second bit he had ever done to highly accomplished bit makers who had made many.”

“Many of these guys are hobbyists. They do it in addition to their day job,” Petersen said.

“It was my idea to set up the contest,” said Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum board President John Wright.

The bits will be on display throughout the week of the Gathering.