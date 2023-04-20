ELKO – With high school graduation on the horizon, Elko seniors received a crash course in real world finances thanks to Greater Nevada Credit Union’s "Bite of Reality."

About 450 Elko High School seniors attended sessions Wednesday morning at Great Basin College followed by homeschooled and private schooled 12th graders and college students throughout the afternoon.

“All of these students today are going to feel some real world pressures,” explained Surae Helms, GNCU community relations specialist.

Participants were asked to download the Bite of Reality app on their phones where they received a fictional career, salary, family, and financial obligations such as student loan debt and medical insurance payments.

Students then walked to tables staffed by GNCU volunteers, deciding to purchase necessities like housing, transportation, food and childcare, and discretionary items such as entertainment.

“They’re going to have a random credit score, at least one child to take care of, and they have to make all their monthly purchases in this budgeting simulation,” Helms said.

Educating high school seniors and giving them practice in these situations is essential, she added.

“I think it’s a unique experiences to give them the real world pressures of sales. The fact they are in control of their money and it’s up to them to take initiative and make those good decisions and make long-term decisions for the future,” she said.

Greater Nevada Credit Union's Bite of Reality Elko High School seniors use the Bite of Reality app on their phones on April 19. The app provides a fictional career, salary, family and debt…

GNCU’s Bite of Reality was created by the Richard Myles Johnson Foundation as a hands-on simulation game designed to give youth a taste of financial situations. It has been facilitated by the credit union for more than 11 years, collaborating with Elko Federal Credit Union.

The April 19 sessions were the first time Elko High School and GBC students experienced Bite of Reality. A smaller version of the app was used about five years ago during the Soroptimist International of Elko’s Dream It, Be It workshop. It has also been presented during the Native American Affairs/Nevada Gold Mines Education Day for two years.

Bite of Reality was part of the day-long Great Basin College Community Career Fair that included local and regional employers along with members of various GBC departments, all offering information on jobs, careers, degree programs, student services and clubs.

Helms said Bite of Reality is a program presented across the state, and coordinates with National Financial Literacy Month in April.

“We always try to make it to Ely and Elko and our rural areas to promote the financial education out here. We come to Elko once or twice a year,” she explained. “We’re out here spreading the word of final education and well-being this month.”

For anyone interested in financial tools and resources, visit the Greater Nevada Credit Union’s website. Membership is not required.

“You can take it into your own hands to be financially free,” Helms said.