Blaze near SnoBowl extinguished

ELKO – Firefighters extinguished a blaze east of the SnoBowl on Wednesday evening, holding it to less than two acres.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. in an area frequently used for target shooting. It burned 1.7 acres of brush and grass, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

No target shooters or other people were on the scene when fire crews arrived.

County firefighters were joined by Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Division of Forestry engines, as well as a helitack unit out of Las Vegas that has been assigned here because of the high fire danger.

The blaze was fully extinguished by 8:30 p.m.

There has been an average of one wildfire a day in the Elko District this month. Most have been kept small, while only four blazes have exceeded 100 acres.

The largest has been the Wildcat Fire south of Jarbidge, which burned 21,429 acres. The fire was listed as 100% contained on Tuesday. “Interagency Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) and Emergency Stabilization and Rehabilitation (ES&R) Teams are in place, along with interagency Resource Advisors implementing fire suppression repair activities,” the Forest Service reported.

Fire danger remains high because of dry fuels, high temperatures and low humidity. The National Weather Service is predicting a chance of thunderstorms in the Elko area early next week.

Strong thunderstorms were reported south of Jarbidge on Thursday afternoon.