{{featured_button_text}}
Blaze in old Sugarloaf burn scar

The U.S. Forest Service posted a video Tuesday of a new fire burning in the old South Sugarloaf Fire burn scar.

 FOREST SERVICE

ELKO – More storms moved through Elko County on Tuesday afternoon, a day after lightning sparked a 2,300-acre blaze in the Cortez Mountains.

The Horse Fire east of Mount Tenabo was started Monday afternoon by lightning. Federal resources responded with a dozer, engines and a hand crew. No structures were threatened and full containment was expected soon.

A new 75-acre fire was reported Tuesday north of Wilson Reservoir, where a nearby blaze burned an estimated 100 acres on Monday.

A fire south of Taylor Canyon burned a third of an acre. Two acres were scorched west of Owyhee and north of Interstate 80 near the Moor exit.

The U.S. Forest Service also reported a small fire in the Fawn Creek area near Mountain City. It was burning inside the Sugarloaf burn scar. Eight smokejumpers and one hand crew were on the scene.

The South Sugarloaf Fire burned 237,000 acres last September.

Across the border in Idaho, a lightning-sparked fire had burned 11,300 acres 25 miles north of Murphy Hot Springs, near the Bruneau Canyon, as of Tuesday evening.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments